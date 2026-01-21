The Bill & Ted Franchise Got Two Short-Lived TV Spin-Offs That Everyone Forgot About
"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" lays out a simple but profound motto for living one's life: "Be excellent to each other, and party on dudes!" This idea sits at the heart of the 1989 comedy, which stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill and Ted, dim-witted wannabe rockers approached by a time-traveling character played by George Carlin after it's revealed they are key to a future utopia — provided they can pass their history class. While the premise was as ridiculous as it was funny, the characters became iconic enough to take on a life of their own, spawning two short-lived TV spin-offs based on the movie that many fans have since forgotten.
The first spin-off was an animated series titled "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures." The project featured Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and George Carlin reprising their film roles, likely hoping to capitalize on the franchise's growing popularity. Like so many other animated spin-offs of a live-action film, the series turns the basic premise of the show into an episodic adventure-of-the-week story, with Bill & Ted traveling through time to interact with various historical figures and events. The show aired for one season on CBS before moving to Fox Kids for its second season.
This led to the second spin-off, as Fox developed its own live-action TV version of the film — confusingly using the same title: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures." That series featured new actors in the roles of Bill & Ted, this time played by Evan Richards and Christopher Kennedy, and Fox replaced Reeves, Winter, and Carlin in the animated series to create continuity. Unfortunately for Fox, the experiment didn't last, and both series were canceled by 1992.
The TV shows ended, but Bill & Ted lived on
After the TV cancellations and the mixed reception of "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey," it appeared the curtain had closed on Wyld Stallyns. Keanu Reeves's career went in a remarkably different direction when his films "Point Break" and "My Own Private Idaho" were also released the same year as "Bogus Journey," turning him into a household name. The next year was "Bram Stoker's Dracula," directed by Francis Ford Coppola, and that was shortly followed by his iconic action film "Speed." Before the turn of the millennium, he starred in "The Matrix," and at that point, Reeves was a bona fide superstar.
Reeves has not returned to a full-time TV role since his brief involvement with "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures." He came close to starring in a Hulu adaptation of "The Devil in the White City," but that fell apart after director Todd Field left the project and Reeves followed shortly thereafter.
Winter has largely stepped away from acting and become a prolific director in both film and television. But Bill and Ted have stayed close after all these years, and the Wyld Stallyns reunited in 2020 for a third film, "Bill & Ted Face The Music," which carried on the spirit of the originals. But just because they faced the music doesn't mean they've hung up their hats for good. Reeves and Winter later reunited on Broadway in "Waiting for Godot," trading time travel and guitars for existential angst in Samuel Beckett's classic play.