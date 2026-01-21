The Bill & Ted Franchise Got Two Short-Lived TV Spin-Offs That Everyone Forgot About

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" lays out a simple but profound motto for living one's life: "Be excellent to each other, and party on dudes!" This idea sits at the heart of the 1989 comedy, which stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill and Ted, dim-witted wannabe rockers approached by a time-traveling character played by George Carlin after it's revealed they are key to a future utopia — provided they can pass their history class. While the premise was as ridiculous as it was funny, the characters became iconic enough to take on a life of their own, spawning two short-lived TV spin-offs based on the movie that many fans have since forgotten.

The first spin-off was an animated series titled "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures." The project featured Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and George Carlin reprising their film roles, likely hoping to capitalize on the franchise's growing popularity. Like so many other animated spin-offs of a live-action film, the series turns the basic premise of the show into an episodic adventure-of-the-week story, with Bill & Ted traveling through time to interact with various historical figures and events. The show aired for one season on CBS before moving to Fox Kids for its second season.

This led to the second spin-off, as Fox developed its own live-action TV version of the film — confusingly using the same title: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures." That series featured new actors in the roles of Bill & Ted, this time played by Evan Richards and Christopher Kennedy, and Fox replaced Reeves, Winter, and Carlin in the animated series to create continuity. Unfortunately for Fox, the experiment didn't last, and both series were canceled by 1992.