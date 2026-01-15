How John Cena Created HGTV's Home Decluttering Show, Junk Or Jackpot

"Junk or Jackpot?" marks Bobby Berk's first full-time hosting gig since he left Netflix's "Queer Eye" after its seventh season.

"[Cena] started talking to his team at [the talent agency] WME," Berk recalled in an interview with Decider. "I'm also with WME, and he was a fan of 'Queer Eye,' so he's like, 'I want Bobby to host it.' ... When John Cena asks you to host a show he's created, you say yes."

Berk, an interior designer in his own right, noted that collection hoarding can put a strain on other aspects of a person's life, including their emotional well-being.

"We come into people's lives when something that once was their heart and soul is starting to be the cause of problems in their relationships or the cause of mental health issues," he said. "The thing that brought them the most joy is the thing that is actually causing the most harm now."

"Junk or Jackpot?" has been a success for HGTV so far, with the series ranked among the top four most popular shows on the network in 2026.