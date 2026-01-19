Why The Office's Original Spin-Off The Farm Was Canceled

Spin-offs are a common move when popular shows approach their expiration date. Some work, some don't, and still others never see the light of day. "The Farm" was an attempted spin-off of NBC's smash-hit comedy "The Office" that falls into that last category. The proposed sitcom would have followed Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) on his beet farm outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania, but the show never got picked up — and the pilot barely made its way to the streaming screen.

While there never an official statement as to why "The Farm" failed, the general consensus is that it just wasn't a great idea from the get-go. "Everyone I spoke to felt it was a bad idea," explained Andy Greene, the author of "The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s," in an interview on interview with Jeremy Roberts on Medium. "You don't want to spend that much time with Dwight on the farm. He's funny at an office with people that are his total opposites."

Wilson had previously described the concept to The Hollywood Reporter as "more far out and weirder than 'The Office,'" which begs the question as to what episodes of the potential spin-off might've entailed. In the end, "The Farm" pilot was reworked into the Season 9 episode of the same name. While it had its moments, it also proves that there is such a thing as too much Schrute.