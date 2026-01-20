Why The Gossip Girl Books Were Banned From Some Public School Libraries

Before "Gossip Girl" was scandalizing audiences on the CW and HBO Max, it was a much-debated book series that found itself at the center of controversy for its entire run, with some parents going so far as to have the books banned from their public school libraries.

Telling the story of a cadre of spoiled rich kids at the Constance Billard School for Girls, the characters engage in all kinds of language and behavior that would make ordinary parents blush. One concerned parent in Picayune, Mississippi became so alarmed by the books' so-called "offensive" language that she fought to have it pulled from the middle school's library in 2011. "The f-word is in there," said Tony Smith, parent and then-Mississippi State Senator, in a report by local TV station WLOX. "It makes reference to 'F*** this test,' 'F*** the teacher.' It makes some sexual explicit comments in there that I find very offensive, as a parent."

The school board acquiesced to Smith's demands and pulled the books from their library, but this is just one example of many conservative parents fighting against literature and our public libraries around the country.