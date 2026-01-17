Twin Peaks' Creators Disagreed About This Major Part Of Laura Palmer's Mystery

"Twin Peaks" is famously a show that juggles a great number of increasingly outlandish plots. However, the glue that ties everything from small town pie-and-coffee shenanigans to bloodthirsty evil spirits together is one particular crime: the murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee).

For a show that's at least partially a murder mystery, "Twin Peaks" took a famously long time to reveal who killed Laura. In fact, co-creator David Lynch has stated in interviews that he never really wanted to reveal it in the first place — which was actually a point of contention between him and co-creator Mark Frost.

"When we wrote 'Twin Peaks,' we never intended the murder of Laura Palmer to be solved," Lynch said in a 1990 interview with Entertainment Weekly (via Our Town). "Maybe in the last episode." Frost, on the other hand, had a more grounded take on the murder mystery. "I know David was always enamored of that notion, but I felt we had an obligation to the audience to give them some resolution," he said. "That was a bit of a tension between him and me. ... It took us about 17 episodes to finally reveal it, and by then people were getting a little antsy."