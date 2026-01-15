Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Launches With An Action-Packed Premiere — Grade It!

Class is in session at "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," with a fresh crop of cadets entering Starfleet's training school. They're put to the test right away, too, in Thursday's series premiere.

The premiere opens with a mom — hi, Tatiana Maslany! — gazing up at the stars with her young son Caleb, dreaming of having a ship and going to Earth one day. She was desperate for food and turned to a space pirate named Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti) for help, and now she's hauled into court, where Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) charges Nus with bringing down a Starfleet vessel and killing the pilot. He's sentenced to life in a penal colony — and Caleb's mother is sentenced to a rehab camp, too, which means Caleb will go into Federation foster care. His mom yells at Caleb not to trust them as she's dragged away, and Nus cackles with delight at the boy's misery. Nahla tries to comfort the boy, telling him she'll make sure he sees his mom again... but when she's not looking, he escapes.

15 years later, Caleb is all grown up (played by Sandro Rosta) and fighting off guards in a prison transport, trying to find his mother. Nahla is tapped by "Discovery" vet Admiral Vance to oversee the new Starfleet Academy, which is reopening for the first time since the devastation of The Burn. He also lets her know they found Caleb, and she goes to see him, telling him she's been looking for him since he escaped. He's angry and blames her for having to survive on the run, but Nahla suggests an alternative: enroll in Starfleet Academy and work off his sentence there. Plus, she tells him his mother escaped from prison a year ago, and she can help him find her.