How To Add TVLine As A Preferred Source On Google

Do you ever find yourself scrolling through Google and wishing that TVLine and your other go-to websites were at the top of the page? Well, thanks to Google's Preferred Sources feature, you can finally make that happen.

Google's Preferred Sources tool is a fairly recent addition to the search engine, having debuted in the U.S. in August 2025. The feature allows users to customize newsfeeds by manually selecting which websites they want to see more of. Google then works its magic, and content published by your chosen outlets should appear in the "Top Stories" section of the search engine's feed. Alternatively, you can also find stories in a tab titled "From Your Sources."

How does it work? It's a pretty simple process you'll be able to complete in no time at all — we're talking seconds. So, allow us to walk you through it with this quick guide.