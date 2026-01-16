The Pitt's Taylor Dearden And Patrick Ball On Mel's Identity Crisis — And A Special Moment With Langdon In Episode 2

"The Pitt" Season 2, Episode 2 zeroes in on a question Mel has never really had the luxury to ask: Who is she when she's not taking care of someone else?

The moment arrives unexpectedly, during a conversation with a patient who asks what she likes to do for fun. Mel is immediately taken aback. Not because she doesn't want to answer, but because everything that comes to mind is tied to Becca. Only after a pause does she land on the Renaissance Fair, an answer that feels telling in its own way. It's a place where she can slip into another role — another version of herself — even briefly.

When I spoke with portrayer Taylor Dearden about Season 2, it was the first beat I wanted to unpack. As she explains it, that hesitation comes from years of putting other people first. Mel lost both of her parents young and has long been her twin sister's primary caregiver, leaving little time to consider what she might want for herself. "She's never had a single moment to think of what she actually wants," Dearden says. "It's always been in the service of others." That realization hits Mel in real time. "She was just, like, 'I don't know what I like at all.'"

That internal reckoning makes the looming malpractice deposition land that much harder. For Mel, becoming a doctor has been a rare source of validation — proof that she's good at something, that she belongs — so a lawsuit threatening that identity cuts deep.

"After [Pittfest], I think all of our characters have proven themselves to be worthy of working in the Pitt," Dearden says. "So to suddenly be told, 'Actually, you're terrible at this' — it's devastating."