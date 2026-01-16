The Pitt's Taylor Dearden And Patrick Ball On Mel's Identity Crisis — And A Special Moment With Langdon In Episode 2
"The Pitt" Season 2, Episode 2 zeroes in on a question Mel has never really had the luxury to ask: Who is she when she's not taking care of someone else?
The moment arrives unexpectedly, during a conversation with a patient who asks what she likes to do for fun. Mel is immediately taken aback. Not because she doesn't want to answer, but because everything that comes to mind is tied to Becca. Only after a pause does she land on the Renaissance Fair, an answer that feels telling in its own way. It's a place where she can slip into another role — another version of herself — even briefly.
When I spoke with portrayer Taylor Dearden about Season 2, it was the first beat I wanted to unpack. As she explains it, that hesitation comes from years of putting other people first. Mel lost both of her parents young and has long been her twin sister's primary caregiver, leaving little time to consider what she might want for herself. "She's never had a single moment to think of what she actually wants," Dearden says. "It's always been in the service of others." That realization hits Mel in real time. "She was just, like, 'I don't know what I like at all.'"
That internal reckoning makes the looming malpractice deposition land that much harder. For Mel, becoming a doctor has been a rare source of validation — proof that she's good at something, that she belongs — so a lawsuit threatening that identity cuts deep.
"After [Pittfest], I think all of our characters have proven themselves to be worthy of working in the Pitt," Dearden says. "So to suddenly be told, 'Actually, you're terrible at this' — it's devastating."
Why Langdon's Return Matters to Mel
Not everything Mel encounters that day weighs on her in quite the same way. Seeing Dr. Langdon back on the floor is a genuine bright spot. Even though they only worked together for a single shift before his months-long stint in rehab, he quickly became someone Mel looked up to at PTMC, and the first person there who made her feel seen.
While Robby keeps his distance from Langdon, Mel doesn't pull back — even after Langdon tells her the truth about his substance abuse. But as Patrick Ball acknowledges, the grace that Mel affords him isn't easy for his character to receive.
"It's tough to accept other people's belief in you when you don't believe in yourself," the actor explains. "I think a lot of the work of people in early recovery is to not become the dark, sh—ty center of the universe and get preoccupied with your own shame. It's about actually showing up and being present for those around you."
That's a lesson he puts into practice with Mel. Noticing that she's slipping into sensory overload, Langdon instinctively turns off the lights — a small gesture, but one he learned from her last season when they treated table tennis enthusiast Terrance.
For Dearden, the gesture cuts to the heart of Mel and Langdon's bond. Mel is someone who "sees the best in people," she says, and who deeply values mentorship. That Langdon absorbs and applies how Mel once cared for Terrance matters deeply.
Ball puts it more succinctly. Asked about that moment, he smiles: "Even old dogs learn new tricks."
Watch TVLine's Q&A with Dearden and Ball above — which also features Dearden and Supriya Ganesh weighing in on the arrival of Dr. Al-Hashimi