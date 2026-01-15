Casting News: Anne Hathaway's True-Crime Drama, This Is Us Vet Joins The Rookie Spin-Off, And More
Anne Hathaway is facing her fears in a new limited series for Paramount+.
The Oscar winner will star in "Fear Not," a true-crime drama slated to premiere on the streamer next year. Hathaway plays Margy Palm, the last woman kidnapped by prolific serial killer Stephen Morin before he was caught. "Morin's abduction of Palm, which started as a deadly captive situation, took an unlikely turn: one which included compassion, prayer and profound courage," per the official synopsis.
"Palm's devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty," the synopsis adds. Bash Doran ("BEEF") will pen the series, based on a Vanity Fair article.
"By grounding this chilling true story in the lived experience of our protagonist, Anne is bringing a level of nuance and gravity to the screen that only a performer of her caliber can," Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman said in a statement.
In other casting news...
* Emmy nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us") will star opposite Jay Ellis in the ABC spin-off pilot "The Rookie: North," Deadline reports. Sullivan will play Sgt. Nix, "a recently promoted Watch Commander whose heart still wants to be out on the street."
* Ryan Hurst ("Sons of Anarchy") will star as Kratos in Prime Video's video game adaptation "God of War." The series follows Kratos and his son Atreus "as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."
* Bravo has unveiled the all-star cast for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip: Roaring 20th," who will celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary with a cross-country trip: Vicki Gunvalson (Orange County), Luann de Lesseps (New York City), Porsha Williams (Atlanta), Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Kyle Richards (Beverly Hills), Gizelle Bryant (Potomac), and Lisa Barlow (Salt Lake City).
* Dakota Fanning ("Ripley") will headline an untitled thriller for Apple TV, with Alex Cary ("Homeland") serving as creator and showrunner. Fanning will play "an undercover Treasury agent in a multi-billion dollar international conglomerate, with world-changing political and criminal tentacles, who becomes conflicted between her mission and a belief that her principal target, the heir apparent to all that corrupt power, is at his core a good man and worthy of her love."
* Craig Robinson ("The Office") will guest-star on Tracy Morgan's NBC comedy "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," according to EW. Robinson will play Jerry Basmati, the longtime rival of Morgan's former NFL superstar Reggie Dinkins.