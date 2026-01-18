What To Watch Sunday: Game Of Thrones Prequel, Landman Finale, Reggie Dinkins, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
Showtimes for January 18, 2026
Landman
Season 2 finale: Tommy regroups amid the chaos, reaffirming Norris family bonds with Cooper.
The Night Manager
Pine has the proof he needs to expose the British-backed overthrow of the Colombian government; Teddy no longer trusts Matthew Ellis, and Gilberto Hanson is on his tail.
NFL Divisional Playoffs
The Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots (NBC, 3 p.m.), and the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Chicago Bears (NBC, 6 p.m.).
Miss Scarlet
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public and their prized racehorse goes missing.
When Calls the Heart
Elizabeth welcomes new students as Nathan and Bill investigate wildfire.
All Creatures Great and Small
James visits a local nurse to tend to one of her rescue dogs, and ends up buying an X-Ray machine from the hospital.
The Hillside Strangler
Docuseries premiere: In 1970s Los Angeles, a phantom serial killer abducts, rapes, and murders a dozen women and girls, leaving their bodies displayed on the hillsides like grim trophies.
Industry
As Yasmin brings the industry to Henry for his birthday party, Harper takes the opportunity to learn more about Whitney.
Worst Cooks in America
The celebrity teams create poolside platters before chefs Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry challenge them to make crab cakes and seafood curry.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Series premiere: In this "Game of Thrones" prequel (and adaptation of George R. R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas), two unlikely heroes (Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell) navigate great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits.
Bookish
Bliss and Book's investigation into Harkup's death continues as Book discovers some surprising evidence in the case of the bombsite skeletons.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Series premiere: A disgraced former football star (Tracy Morgan) goes on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of an award-winning filmmaker (Daniel Radcliffe). (Episode 2 airs Monday, Feb. 23 at 8:30 p.m.)