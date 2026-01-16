Power Book IV: Force Series Finale: Did Tommy Die?! Joseph Sikora And EP Gary Lennon Break Down Egan's Fate

TVLINE | Gary, obviously, you've known the show was going to end for a while. Talk to me about how you first conceived what that final shot would be, what Tommy's fate would be, all of it.

GARY LENNON | Joseph and I were alerted to the fact that this was gonna be a last season somewhere in the middle, I believe. I think Episode 4. So then we really had to hit the pause button and think about where we wanted to end the season, what were the questions that we wanted to answer for the audience, what is the story that came to an end. And so we did a lot of riffing and talking about that, and I think that we landed in the right place. We land in a place where we've delivered upon the promise for an audience, answered a lot of the questions that were at play. And then that last shot — I feel like that came late... It was such a great place to end it. The question that Tariq throws out at Tommy, and Tommy's response and that great smile/smirk that Joseph did, provides an opportunity for our audience to lean in and go, "What does that mean exactly?" I love ending a series, or a season with a lot of questions, and that's a big question the audience will be asking.

TVLINE | That's my next question: Are you both done with Tommy Egan? Or might there be more of him in the ether?

SIKORA | Kim, as long as Gary Lennon is writing Tommy, I'm interested in playing Tommy. I would also love just to go back to that ending image. Robert Townsend did a fantastic job directing this finale episode, but it was Gary who whispered in my ear after I think the first take. He said, "Let's see Tommy really thinking. Let's see this next step in the chapter in Tommy's eyes now. And actually, I'm pretty darn sure you suggested the smirk, the little Tommy smirk, Gary. And it was the right choice. [Laughs] It's just a reaffirmation that Gary thinks in Tommy. It's not just me thinking in Tommy Egan. Gary thinks as Tommy... I believe any character that Gary writes, that we would come up with, would be a special character. But Tommy specifically is equal parts Gary and equal parts me. When we do it from our gut, it's the right choice.

LENNON | I'll just add that I don't feel I'm done writing Tommy Egan's character. II feel like there's so much more to tell.

TVLINE | Starz is still in the Power business; the prequel, "Power: Origins," is coming up. Which — by the way, Joseph, your IMDB lists you as being on that show. I'm not quite sure how the limits of time and space could make that work.

SIKORA | They haven't asked me or anything. And granted, Tommy doesn't meet [his father] Tony Teresi until the "Power" show, because he's doing bids in jail. ButI was like, I could come back playing Tony Teresi, at least to visit young Kate and stuff like that. Even though [Tommy] might not know it. And I hope I get to direct a couple of those.

TVLINE | It would make sense for Starz to do one-off "Power" movies. Have either of you had any conversations with the network about anything like that?

SIKORA | Not with them, but Gary and I have been talking. We've actually been actively developing a movie, the Tommy movie.

TVLINE | Would it be set in New York?

SIKORA | I think that New York would have to be a component.