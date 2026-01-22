Artie Lange And Howard Stern's Feud Explained

At the time, Artie Lange did not take the decision well. While in and out of rehab, he used Twitter to publicly lash out at Howard Stern, at one point even threatening to post Stern's phone number. After several outpourings of concern from the comedy community and a drug arrest in 2017, Lange put his career on hold. At the time, he had a recurring role in Pete Holmes' HBO comedy series "Crashing," and in the ensuing years, he retreated from show business. While he continued to have legal problems, by 2019 Lange's sobriety seemed to stick, and in 2020 he announced he'd reached a landmark one year of sobriety.

Lange has expressed regret for how he handled his relationship with Stern, and while he briefly explored podcasting, he has largely remained out of the public eye. The most recent update comes from longtime friend Jimmy Palumbo, who said, "He's doing OK. He's sober. He's just trying to put it all together right now. Get himself healthy and have a clear mind. And he's just not really doing anything, any public appearances." In this case, no news appears to be good news.

