Quotes Of The Week: Fallout, Grey's, St. Denis Medical, RHOBH, And More
The Golden Globes have come and gone, but TVLine is still celebrating television's best dialogue in our latest Quotes of the Week column.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Chicago Med," "Fallout," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "Best Medicine," "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," "Landman," and more.
Also featured in this week's roundup: "The Pitt" makes light of a nun's diagnosis, "St. Denis Medical" fumbles through a botox party, and "The Traitors" addresses a valid wellness concern. Plus, we've got double doses of the Golden Globes and "PONIES."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
THE PITT
"Maybe it's an immaculate infection."
Santos (Isa Briones) makes light of a nun with gonorrhea
THE TRAITORS (Episode 5)
"What if I fall in this water? I could get a yeast infection. Who's going to take care of my c**chie?"
Candiace Dillard Bassett has one very important concern after being tasked with trudging through the castle's swampy fountain
BEST MEDICINE
"Now that Louisa and I are kaput, I plan on being very active. A bad boy. Ladies, take a number!"
"I'll get the penicillin ready. Are you aware of the possible side effects?"
"Like having fun, loving life and feeling foxy?"
Mark (Josh Segarra) sees no downside to asking Dr. Martin (Josh Charles) for a Viagra prescription
FALLOUT
"Lucy, I brought you here to bargain with. This is the bargain."
"We were actually beginning to get along."
Road companions Lucy and The Ghoul hit a crossroads when The Ghoul accepts a deal to exchange Lucy for his family's protection
THE 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES
"I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It's insane. There are so many A-listers. And by 'A-listers,' I mean people who have been on a list that has been heavily redacted. And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to... the Justice Department! Yes, congratulations. And the award for the most editing goes to CBS News. Yes, CBS News: America's newest place to see BS news."
Nikki Glaser dings CBS News... on CBS!
THE 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES (Bonus Quote!)
"I want to thank my husband, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn't be here because we're getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey — so thank you, baby!"
Rose Byrne delivers the most unexpected spousal shout-out of the ceremony
BEYOND THE GATES
"Finally, some good looking customers today! Some of these people who have come in would be enough to take your appetite away."
"Uh, careful. The other customers will hear you."
"Good, maybe that'll encourage them to get in front of a mirror before they get in front of folks."
Spending time in Fairmont Crest really has changed June (Jasmine Burke), hasn't it?
LANDMAN
"Just so you know, she ain't exactly got a degree in physical therapy. So if she asks you to do any weird backbends or climb up the drainpipe, don't do it."
"Son, there is very little Cheyenne can ask me to do that I wouldn't try."
Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) and T.L. (Sam Elliott) discuss T.L.'s attractive, dubiously credentialed new home health aide
ST. DENIS MEDICAL
"So, what do you do for work? Or are you in school, or...?"
"Ugh, both. I actually have a huge report due tomorrow."
"Oh, a report. Is that, like, quarterly stuff? Or like... Mesopotamia?"
Alex (Allison Tolman) tries to ascertain the age of a very young-looking guest at Serena's botox party
ONE LAST ADVENTURE: THE MAKING OF STRANGER THINGS 5
"This is a ton of people. We probably should have killed some of you off."
"Stranger Things" co-creator Matt Duffer is overwhelmed by the number of cast members at the first Season 5 table read
GREY'S ANATOMY
"I'm going to have to change hospitals. I've cried in front of too many people at this one."
Oh, Jo (Camilla Luddington), if that was a rule, there would be no one left working at Grey Sloan
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
"What is a vortex? What could a vortex be? Could it be a portal to another world? Am I going to have revelations? Am I going to vomit and collapse? I don't know what to expect, but thank God I look fabulous, so no matter what happens, I am prepared."
Jennifer Tilly really is the Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Real Housewives universe, isn't she?
PONIES (Episode 2)
"Look, I can see that you're an emotional person, but if we ask you to spy on your own mother, you do it. Your emotions do not matter here. Your relationships do not matter here."
"Oh, I'm emotional? I'm emotional? When did you clock that? At my husband's f***ing funeral?! [Beat] I'm not emotional."
The lady (Emilia Clarke) doth protest too much, we think
PONIES (Episode 4)
"Jesus. A hundred thousand dollars in cash by tomorrow night? We couldn't get that in a month."
"Don't we work for the American government? Aren't we rich?"
"We have to fill out forms to get thumbtacks."
Dane (Adrian Lester) reveals to Twila (Haley Lu Richardson) just how much bureaucracy a government job entails
THE MASKED SINGER
"Oh, we had these in my projects growing up. I'm not scared of these!"
As part of 'Fear Night,' Nick Cannon had to pull a clue out of a box of cockroaches, and he had the absolute best response
CHICAGO MED
"Aught Con. It's a convention for early 2000s pop culture. A lot of actors that were on shows back then go and sign autographs, take pictures, blah, blah, blah."
"Does that include 'Gilmore Girls'?!"
Mitch (Luke Mitchell) reveals that he's taken a trip or two to Stars Hollow
STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY
"I enjoy normal teenage things like hanging with friend groups, studying, and reasonable acts of rebellion."
Holographic cadet Sam (Kerrice Brooks) is eager to fit in with her organic classmates