Quotes Of The Week: Fallout, Grey's, St. Denis Medical, RHOBH, And More

The Golden Globes have come and gone, but TVLine is still celebrating television's best dialogue in our latest Quotes of the Week column.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Chicago Med," "Fallout," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "Best Medicine," "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," "Landman," and more.

Also featured in this week's roundup: "The Pitt" makes light of a nun's diagnosis, "St. Denis Medical" fumbles through a botox party, and "The Traitors" addresses a valid wellness concern. Plus, we've got double doses of the Golden Globes and "PONIES."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)