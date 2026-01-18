SNL Video: Finn Wolfhard Celebrates Becoming A Man With His Stranger Things Co-Stars

We all watched Finn Wolfhard grow up on "Stranger Things," but he'd like you to know: He's a man now.

Wolfhard hosted "Saturday Night Live" this week, and in his monologue, he acknowledged that his hit Netflix series, which just wrapped up a five-season run, started back when he was 12 years old: "It feels so amazing that 400 million people got to watch me go through puberty. What a dream."

He went through a lot of firsts on the set of "Stranger Things," he admitted, including when he first learned "what a woman looks like down there"... illustrated by a scene of his character Mike facing a howling Demogorgon. But Wolfhard is 23 now, he reminded us, and he's a fully grown man, showing off his single facial hair and trying some alcohol — which he promptly spit out. ("Too spicy!")

Wolfhard wanted to emphasize, though, that "'Stranger Things' is over, and I'm not a kid anymore." And just then, he was joined on stage by his 'Stranger Things' co-stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), who declared, "And neither are we!" They shared a warm hug as Wolfhard told them, "Even though we're now men, you'll always be my boys." Then they toasted to being "child stars who are now ready to do adult films." Cheers!

