Did Reggie Dinkins Score In His Debut? Grade The Premiere Of Tracy Morgan's NBC Sitcom

Will Reggie Dinkins be able to get back in the game after a costly fumble? That's the question behind Tracy Morgan's new NBC sitcom "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins."

Sunday's early premiere (the show will formally debut on February 23) introduces us to Morgan's character Reggie, a former NFL superstar who won two MVPs before losing it all in a gambling scandal. "That's a bummer," though, Reggie tells filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), who Reggie hired to make a documentary about him to clean up his image. Reggie doesn't want to dwell on his mistakes, and he puts on a phony front as he supports his son Carmelo's studies: "Books are brain movies!" We also meet Reggie's freeloading pal Rusty (Bobby Moynihan), who lives in his basement, and his ex-wife Monica (Erika Alexander), who still serves as Reggie's agent and business manager even though they split up long ago.

Monica thinks the documentary is a bad idea and worries that Reggie will "show his whole ass to the world." (Reggie doesn't mind, though: "You're welcome, world. I've got a donk.") His endorsements have dried up, but Monica has an interview at a high-end sports agency that she thinks could help them both. Meanwhile, we find out what caused Reggie's precipitous fall: He called into a sports show after a big win and accidentally revealed he bet on the game. That led to a lifetime ban from football, even though Reggie insists he only bet on himself. (Yeah, isn't that what we're all supposed to do these days?)