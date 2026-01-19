Landman's Billy Bob Thornton And Ali Larter On The Finale Scene That Marks A Major Change In Tommy And Angela's Love Story

TVLINE | Angela's conversation with Tommy on the plane feels like the inverse of that scene last season where he was telling her that she can make fancy dinners as much as she likes, but she shouldn't expect anyone else to care. Tell me what you think may be involved in his seeing her in a different light.

LARTER | So, it's interesting that you bring up that scene, because it actually shows a lot of who they are. The way that it was written was that I'm supposed to really be excited that he's telling me that everything's gonna be OK,, and he has this new job. But that's not how Angela feels. And speaking with Stephen Kay, who's our amazing director — and, you know, it was a very hot day. The air conditioning was not working on the plane. We were dripping with sweat.The crew was packed in there. It was a pressure cooker, where everyone's trying to just get the scene. But it wasn't quite there yet, and we needed the time. And we took extra time on that scene because it wasn't feeling right for me to be excited about [Tommy's] story. Because all of a sudden, it brings the fear back of what happened in 2008 during the bust. And if he starts rolling it again, what does that mean for our future? Like, she's the one that rolls it. [Laughs] He doesn't get to do that! He's actually a very stable force in her life, so if he's starting to roll the dice again, what does that look like? And is he gonna go back to the bottle?

I just thought that was a really interesting, honest way to take a scene and show more about their history, and not be so obvious in her being, "Oh, woo! I'm excited for you." It's complicated, and their relationship is complicated.

THORNTON | I think at their core, they've always been on the same page. I think these are people who have loved each other from the moment they met... She wants the high life, and the Champagne, and the caviar. And Tommy's a workaholic, and driven, and intense and edgy and gets irritated easily. But I think the core of their love has always been that. I think just now, they're realizing what they need to do for each other to show it.

I think Tommy starts to feel a little like, "I can't just slam her every time she makes some stuff I don't want to eat." [Laughs] They've come a long way in the way they communicate with each other. I think the actual love has always been there.