5 Best Horror Miniseries Streaming On Netflix

Netflix is a great streaming platform for everything from professional wrestling to sci-fi and fantasy, and nearly everything in between. However, a fan of great and compact horror shows can often find themselves lost amidst the streamer's sheer wealth of choices. Besides, horror is one genre that does not always need, or even want, to march in sync with critical reviews. Horror miniseries, in particular, ask for a big emotional investment, making it all the more important that the payoff justifies the tension.

So, how can a viewer know if a horror miniseries they're about to commit to for many hours is actually any good, or if it matches their personal scare preferences? What works for one horror fan may fall flat for another, making curated recommendations valuable. Knowing how important it is to avoid committing to a dud, TVLine has put together a list of the best horror miniseries Netflix currently has to offer. From critically acclaimed standouts to sleeper hits that flew under the radar, these selections highlight just how varied Netflix's horror slate has become. The following five shows come from all over the world and explore terror from many different angles, so feel free to pick the one that suits your fancy and enjoy some guaranteed scares.