Why Bob's Burgers Is Such A Uniquely Special Show, Explained By Its Cast
Fox's Sunday Animation Domination features many of the network's strongest performers, buoyed by the evergreen "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons." But it's "Bob's Burgers" that is perhaps the most unique. While the show's early episodes had a more caustic edge to them, overtime it became the most wholesome of Fox's lineup, lending it a special flavor that those working on the show have grown to love.
With the series reaching its landmark 300th episode in 2025, Buzzfeed asked the cast and crew why it has resonated with so many people over the years. Each response ultimately revolved around one simple fact: the show's warm sense of humor. For Kristen Schaal, who voices troublemaker Louise Belcher, it's all thanks to how the show "never shifts towards being cynical." So even when things reach their uproariously funny crescendo, it's "all done with a loving nature" that is equal parts funny and positive.
Likewise, as weirdo middle child Gene, Eugene Mirman loves how "everyone is such an oddball, but also so warm and sincere in themselves." The strong sense of self every character possesses keeps things "both odd and absolutely grounded and warm."
Bob's Burger is sweet without becoming saccharine
For many, "Bob's Burgers" has succeeded in recapturing the magic of "The Simpsons" where so many other animated sitcoms have failed. Much of this has to do with its unapologetic beating heart that never pushes things too far. Larry Murphy, who voices Teddy, is proud to say that the show's humor "comes from a genuine place" without ever getting "too sweet," with Mirman adding, "it's not like there's always a happy ending or a sad ending. It is more so a natural ending."
Having a great leader at the helm has greatly attributed to "Bob's Burgers'" longevity. Loren Bouchard, creator of "Bob's Burgers" and Apple TV's "Central Park," is proud of the show's "small victories." Speaking of Bouchard, John Roberts (Linda Belcher) stated, "Loren is a great showrunner, probably one of the best ever for TV shows. He keeps the love and respect for the characters." Thankfully, audiences can count on "Bob's Burgers" to remain on the air for a good long time, thanks to back-to-back double season renewals that will see the show on the air at least until its 18th season.