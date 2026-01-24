Every Season Of Slow Horses, Ranked

This story contains spoilers for the Apple TV series "Slow Horses."

Tucked away down a dingy London street and in an office that's in desperate need of a scented candle is Slough House, home of the brilliant Apple TV (formerly Apple TV+) spy series, "Slow Horses." Adapted from Mick Herron's books by showrunner Will Smith, it's proved to be yet another hidden gem among plenty of others on the streaming service, after its seventh season got the go-ahead.

Set in the unforgiving world of espionage, "Slow Horses" follows a bad batch of spies who are comprised of fall guys and failures, all sent to an MI5 off-site office to live out the rest of their ruined careers. However, even under the supervision of their stupendously sarcastic and unashamedly flatulent handler, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the group manages to find themselves caught in the middle of all manner of off-the-books operations.

Remaining as blunt as the butt of James Bond's Walther PPK and as sharp as a "Mission: Impossible" heist, it's hard to determine just which season is better than the rest. Thankfully, we've made the assessment for ourselves. After seeing this sorry bunch of spies in action, here's our ranking of every season of "Slow Horses."