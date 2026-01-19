Power Alum Naturi Naughton-Lewis Tees Up Her New Thriller The Nowhere Man And Co-Star Bonko Khoza's 'Idris Elba Vibes'

Same Naturi Naughton-Lewis, different kind of power.

Naughton-Lewis, who played drug queenpin Tasha St. Patrick on all six seasons of Starz's "Power," is back at the network with the action-thriller "The Nowhere Man." This time, though, she's not only the star: She also executive-produces the series, which follows a former Special Forces Mercenary named Lukas (played by South African actor Bono Khoza).

Lukas suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and now collects trash on the streets of Johannesburg, wanting more than anything to be left alone. But in the six-part series' first episode, which debuted Friday on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, Lukas is witness to a home invasion and isp pulled back into the world of danger of violence he'd thought he escaped.

Naughton-Lewis plays Ruby, the kind-hearted and eminently practical director of the shelter where Lukas lives. As "The Nowhere Man" heads into Episode 2 this Friday (new episodes roll out weekly), I was eager to talk with her about her Starz homecoming and all things "Power"-related. (If you were part of the small but loyal "Queens" audience, don't worry: I snuck in a few "Da Thrill" mentions, too.) Read on to see what she has to say.