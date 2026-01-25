Before Voicing The Joker, Mark Hamill Played Another DC Comics Villain With A Distinctive Laugh

After appearing in the original Star Wars trilogy as Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill's place in pop culture history seemed secured, but the actor blew audiences' minds when he voiced the Joker in 1992's "Batman: The Animated Series." He has since reprised the role several times in animated movies, TV series, and video games. However, this wasn't the first DC supervillain he portrayed.

In 1991, Hamill appeared on two episodes of the TV series "The Flash," as the Trickster. A serial killer whose real name –- or at least, latest alias -– was James Jesse, the Trickster was first seen developing an obsession with private investigator Megan Lockhart (Joyce Hyser). He attempted to turn Megan into his sidekick, dubbing her Prank, but was stopped by the Flash (John Wesley Shipp). Much like his later and more iconic DC role, Hamill's Trickster had a piercing maniacal laugh.

Hamill returned to the '90s iteration of "The Flash" in the series finale, "The Trial of the Trickster." This time, a toy shop owner and obsessive fan of the Trickster, Zoey Clark (Corinne Bohrer) willingly adopted the identity of Prank to help the Trickster escape trial. The Trickster then went on to brainwash the Flash, attempting to destroy his reputation, until the Flash eventually broke free of this control.