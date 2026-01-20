Sam Heughan Sets First Post-Outlander Role In Political Thriller Embassy

"Outlander" star Sam Heughan has lined up his next job, and it involves saving an embassy from the bad guys.

Heughan has been cast in "Embassy," a geopolitical thriller starring Anna Kendrick ("Pitch Perfect") and J.K. Simmons ("The Closer"), TVLine has learned.

The series will follow Layla (played by Kendrick), a top-of-her-game American diplomat who faces an impossible choice after armed mercenaries storm the U.S. Embassy in London. She must decide whether to "protect the U.S. Ambassador (Simmons) or follow his orders to exfiltrate a high value asset being held at the embassy," the logline reads. "As a larger conspiracy unfolds, Layla must rely on her instincts — and the reluctant help of her ex-fiancé, a British SAS soldier — in the tense hours before extraction."

Heughan will play the ex-fiancé, Connor Wright, who is described as a "battle-hardened SAS operator."

"Embassy" is not yet attached to a network or streamer. Production on the series' six hour-long episodes is slated to get underway in February in London and Cologne, Germany.

Heughan is best known to TV viewers as Jamie Fraser, the male lead of Starz's "Outlander." The time-travel drama will return for its eighth and final season on Friday, March 6. His film work includes "Love Again," "The Spy Who Dumped Me," "Bloodshot" and "SAS: Red Notice." He also recently starred in Season 1 of Starz's "The Couple Next Door."

