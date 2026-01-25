An Australian Soap Opera Has Quietly Launched Some Of The World's Best Actors

What do Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, and Russell Crowe all have in common? Along with coming from the land down under and being among our greatest working actors today, they all quietly launched their careers on the Australian soap opera "Neighbours."

Set in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, the series follows the melodramatic lives of the residents of Ramsay Street. Airing between 1985 and 2025, it is the longest running soap opera in Australian broadcasting history. Over that time, the series gave many of Australia's greatest performers their first paid acting work.

Guy Pearce joined "Neighbours" in 1986 as high school senior Mike Young, an upstanding young man dealing with a difficult home and relationship life. In 1989, he officially departed the show to pursue his film career. Margot Robbie was a more recent addition, joining "Neighbours" in 2008 as Donna Freedman at age 17. She stayed with the series until 2011when she came to Hollywood to star in the period flight attendant drama "Pan Am" before landing her breakout role in Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street." Russell Crowe also appeared on "Neighbours" as Kenny Larkin, an ex-convict who causes trouble at the local pub. This was only a four episode guest role, but it gave Crowe one of his first chances to display his trademark gravitas before coming to Hollywood and winning a best actor Oscar for his work in "Gladiator."