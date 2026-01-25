Baywatch's Forgotten Sci-Fi Spin-Off Deserves Another Look

Swimsuits, slo-mo, sea monsters ... The supernatural might not be what most people think of when they remember "Baywatch," but the beach-based drama did indeed venture into the world of sci-fi and fantasy. This unexpected excursion wasn't confined to a single experimental episode or a Halloween special, either. An entire season of a largely forgotten "Baywatch" spin-off abandoned the original series' down-to-earth tone in favor of stories about witches, time travel, and terrors from the deep. What made the change of tone from the original series even stranger was the fact that the first season of the spin-off never featured so much as a hint of any supernatural presence.

"Baywatch Nights" first aired in 1995 and ran for just two seasons. Before things got strange in the second season, the series originally followed Gregory Alan Williams as Sgt. Garner Ellerbee, the police officer featured in the original "Baywatch," as a midlife crisis led him to quit the police force and set up a detective agency. The series also marked the return of David Hasselhoff as "Baywatch's" Mitch Buchannon, joining forces with Ellerbee in his crime-fighting adventures.

After the first season of "Baywatch Nights" proved a ratings disappointment, some major changes were made in Season 2. Ellerbee was replaced by Dorian Gregory as Diamont Teague, an expert in the paranormal, as the series' producers looked to the success of "The X-Files" for a way to inject new life into the "Baywatch" spin-off. The result was one of the 1990s' biggest genre shifts.