The Mad Men Spin-Off That The Show's Creator Rejected

Just like any beloved television show that comes to an end, audiences always hold out just a smidgen of hope that it won't be the last they see of it, even when some shows end as beautifully as they could have. That might've been the reaction for some when we parted ways with Don Draper (Jon Hamm) in 2015, and the final episode of "Mad Men" aired after seven seasons. According to the COO of Lionsgate TV, Sandra Stern, conversations had already taken place about heading beyond Madison Avenue and exploring the lives of some carefully picked characters that had crossed paths with Don, or Dick, or whatever his name was.

"When we first started negotiating with AMC, one of the things they wanted was a spin-off," Stern revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. Even if a story did unfold, though, they had decided it had to be set decades after the events of the original show. "We talked about doing a contemporary one. Given the fact that [Mad Men] ends nearly 50 years ago, most of the characters would be dead," Stern explained. There were options, though. Firstly, there was Don's strong-willed daughter Sally (Kiernan Shipka), and the other was one of the most dedicated employees Don ever worked with, Peggy Olson (Elizabeth Moss), whom he practically treated like family. Unfortunately, like a tough client at the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce Advertising Agency, the show's creator, Matthew Weiner, simply wasn't buying whatever they were trying to sell.