Television's Best, Most Optimistic Political Drama Is Streaming On Netflix

Politics is a subject that isn't usually associated with positivity. Be that as it may, Aaron Sorkin's drama "The West Wing" imagines a world where our political leaders have sincere ideals and want to do what's right for the people. So, if you want to experience a universe where such dreams are possible, you can check out all seven seasons of the NBC series on Netflix right now.

"The West Wing" follows U.S. President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and his staff as they contend with a myriad of issues facing the country and the White House. The series — which won 26 Emmys and is listed among Writers Guild of America's best TV shows of all time — also stars Rob Lowe in one of his career-best roles, playing the romantically unlucky Deputy Communications Director Sam Seaborn. Other cast members include TV vets like Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Allison Janney ("The Diplomat"), and Dulé Hill ("Psych").

With real-world politics being such a divisive topic, some viewers might see "The West Wing" as a bona fide fantasy ... which it is.

"We always understood it to be wish-fulfilment," Sorkin told the Paley Center for Media. "I tend to write very romantically, very idealistically... I thought, 'Why not a show showing our leaders every bit as competent and dedicated as the doctors and nurses on hospital shows, as the cops on cop shows, as the lawyers on David Kelley shows? That was the engine behind 'The West Wing.'"