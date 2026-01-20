Karamo Brown Drops Out Of Queer Eye Cast Interviews, Citing Mental And Emotional Abuse And Bullying

The other "Queer Eye" stars seemed stunned by Brown's decision, with Porowski telling "CBS Mornings": "'Surprised' is a fair understatement. I will say our 'Queer Eye' family... families are complicated, and we're definitely not excluded from that." But "we're also here to showcase these incredible heroes that we have and really honor the legacy of this past decade of our lives."

Brent — who joined the show in Season 9, replacing original cast member Bobby Berk — chimed in to say: "My experience with this cast has been transformative... I have felt safe and supported by the people up here." Van Ness applauded Brown for taking care of himself: "I'm actually really proud of him... I think we do need to center what's best for us sometimes."

Regarding Porowski's "families are complicated" comment: Berk admitted to an off-camera rift with France when he left the show in 2023. "Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that... We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight."

"Queer Eye," a reboot of Bravo's "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," premiered on Netflix in 2018, with the Fab Five helping people transform their lives by giving them a makeover, inside and out. The show became a hit, running for 10 seasons and winning seven Emmys for best structured reality series. The tenth and final season, with the Fab Five heading to Washington, D.C., premieres this Wednesday on Netflix.

Watch the "Queer Eye" cast's interview on "CBS Mornings" below, and hit the comments to share your thoughts.