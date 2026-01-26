Timothée Chalamet Botched His Bates Motel Audition In The Funniest Way Possible

He's one of the most promising actors in recent years, but even Timothée Chalamet has had his off days in his career. Before he became the mega movie star we know him to be today with films like "Call Me by Your Name," "Dune," and "Marty Supreme," Chalamet had a brief run on television before his big breakout. One of his most prominent roles on television was playing Finn Walden, the son of the U.S. vice president in the thriller series "Homeland." There was a time, however, when A&E had their eye on him for the role of a young monster in the making when they were hunting for the star of their upcoming horror prequel series, "Bates Motel."

Released in 2013 and running for five seasons, "Bates Motel" followed the early life of "Psycho" in the making, Norman Bates, and followed the tumultuous relationship with his mother that would come to have a vast and killer impact on him in later years. Easily one of the best shows inspired by a film, "Bates Motel" cast Freddy Highmore in the role of Norman, opposite Vera Farmiga as his mother, Norma Louise Bates. But first, Chalamet was approached for the role, and given his clear acting capability now, there's no doubt he could've handled the part. The problem was that he spent time researching the wrong movie psycho before the audition.