What To Watch Wednesday: Queer Eye Ends, The Beauty And Steal Premiere, Percy Jackson Wraps, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Queer Eye" says goodbye, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" completes its Season 2 mission, and FX's "The Beauty" and Prime Video's "Steal" make their debuts.
Showtimes for January 21, 2026
Fallout
In the past, Barb and Vault-Tec plan for the bombs to drop; in the present, The Ghoul works to free himself from a compromising position, while Lucy vows to bring Hank to justice.
Hijack
Sam urges Otto to keep his cool as passengers begin to suspect something is wrong; Police Chief Winter races to mount a response.
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
The documentary revisits the 2002 abduction of Smart, as told in her own words.
The Ms. Pat Show
Dark secrets are revealed when Terry's old Army buddy visits and asks for a troubling favor; Janelle gets a little too close to her professor.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Season 2 finale Our heroes race to save camp as Luke and Kronos' army advances.
Queer Eye
Series finale: The Fab Five take on the nation's capital in style, creating unforgettable moments and inspiring makeovers in this emotional farewell.
Riot Women
Jess writes one song about ungrateful children, Yvonne writes another about the traumas of giving birth, and Holly's promising date turns into an excruciating encounter in the bedroom; Kitty's discovery leads to an explosive Sunday lunch round at Beth's house.
Steal
Series premiere: Sophie Turner stars as an office worker taken hostage during a violent heist at a London pension fund, pulling her into the center of a high-stakes crime.
Chicago Med
Archer and Frost confront a troubling medical mystery while treating a college basketball player; Lenox's treatment of a surrogate patient leads to unexpected complications for the patient and her best friend.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity squares are filled by Tichina Arnold, Ana Gasteyer, Lil Rel Howery, Thomas Lennon, Tim Meadows, Julie Chen Moonves, Jason Ritter, and Kristen Schaal (at 8 p.m.), and Whitney Cummings, Zarna Garg, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Padma Lakshmi, Lennon, Joel McHale, and RuPaul (at 8:30 p.m.).
The Masked Singer
As if! Clueless Night brings the season's very first Wild Card and a double unmasking.
Shifting Gears
Riley's new relationship with Andy (Jesse Williams) feels perfect until Matt crashes in, throwing some unexpected obstacles her way; Matt's toy car project is derailed when he and Gabe are tasked with working together; Maria Bamford guest-stars.
Abbott Elementary
After the faculty finds surprising success operating the school in the mall, they quickly realize they are being taken advantage of; a new custodian arrives to join Mr. Johnson.
The Beauty
Series premiere: From executive producer Ryan Murphy, the thriller stars Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as FBI agents investigating murders linked to a mysterious virus concocted by a tech billionaire (Ashton Kutcher) that promises physical perfection at a deadly cost.
Chicago Fire
Novak explores a new romantic connection; Vasquez deals with the aftermath of his father's recent release.
Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV
By the mid-'90s, daytime talk shows had earned the name "Trash TV." Why were so many viewers tuning in — and why were guests willing to air their dirty laundry on national television?
Fear Factor: House of Fear
In Episode 2, fears of fire and of heights push players to the edge, as the women of Fear House target their top enemy.
The Price Is Right at Night
Players compete for once-in-a-lifetime getaways to Argentina and the Maldives, while one lucky contestant takes on the Clock Game for the chance to embark on an unforgettable African safari.
Sistas
Andi receives a call from the police station and is forced to act; Officer Green shows Danni his true colors after she turns him down.
Southern Charm
Rodrigo and Tyler throw an engagement party, but it's Austen's relationship with Audrey that is the topic of conversation.
Star Search
As a reminder, new episodes air Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with host Anthony Anderson and judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen.
Chicago P.D.
Torres investigates the conspiracy surrounding the Morgan case, leading Intelligence into a tangled web of secrets.
Shark Tank
Ambitious entrepreneurs wow the Sharks with game-changing ideas, including an e-compass for finding friends, a no-swipe dating app, customizable screen protectors, and an app for hosting soccer pick-up games.