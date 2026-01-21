Does RHOSLC's Britani Bateman Deserve A Snowflake? 'Producer' Heather Gay Weighs In — Plus, Vote In Our Poll!

Heather Gay is not an official "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" producer — but she knows how to play one. (And so do we!)

In Season 6 of the Bravo reality series, fans have accused Heather of "playing producer," saying that she's forcing storylines and performing too much to the camera.

For many fans of the genre, acting like a producer is the cardinal sin of reality TV, for it implies that the cast member isn't being her most authentic self. But here at TVLine, we believe reality TV is entertainment first, and documentary second, so we applaud our favorite stars for hamming it up however they can for our enjoyment!

How does Heather handle the online criticism? She's unbothered, telling TVLine that she's "completely flattered by the producer stuff."

"I'm going to do a bit with anything," she added. "I don't know if that's producing or just [being] a theater camp kid — that's who I am to my core."

In the spirit of celebrating Heather's "producer" allegations, we wanted to know her thoughts on fellow cast member Britani Bateman: Is it time to give the girl her snowflake, signifying a transition from part-time "Friend Of" to full-time Housewife?

"Britani has [shed] blood, sweat, and tears for us," Gay said. "She's given us Jared Osmond and a talking unicorn. She created the most drama of the entire season. If there was a fight or a tagline, it was based on Britani."

For Gay, that "100 percent" merits a snowflake — and we agree.