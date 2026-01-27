The Heartbreaking The Pitt Season 1 Story An ER Doctor Says Is All Too Real

According to a real-life medical professional, an early plotline in Season 1 of "The Pitt" involving two siblings and their ailing father is as authentic as it gets. Jereme (Mackenzie Astin) and Helen (Rebecca Tilney) are caring for their elderly dad, Mr. Spencer (Madison Mason), who's suffering from sepsis and pneumonia on top of his Alzheimer's disease. He has a DNR order on his chart, which his kids decide to override because they aren't ready to let go of him yet, even if keeping him alive longer means that he'll suffer more than he probably should.

Although Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch is very understanding of the delicate situation, he keeps attempting to persuade the brother and sister to let their parent pass since that was his wish in the first place — and the best they can do is honor it.

Dr. Reed Caldwell, the chief of the emergency department at NYU's Langone's Tisch Hospital in Manhattan, says that he'd do exactly as Dr. Robby did in this scenario, attempting to convince the patient's relatives not to think about what they want but to try and respect the wishes of their parent. Rating this storyline, Dr. Caldwell said (via Business Insider), "I would rate this a 10. I think it's incredibly accurate."