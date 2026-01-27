An Oscar-Winning Crime Thriller Is Based On An Underrated British Series

Steven Soderbergh's film "Traffic" broke new ground upon its release in 2000. The film was a triptych of interlocking storylines that explored the War on Drugs in both the U.S. Starring Michael Douglas as a newly minted drug czar leading the battle against the Mexican drug cartels, Benicio Del Toro as a Mexican police officer battling corruption within his own ranks, while in San Diego, Don Cheadle and Luis Guzmán arrest the drug lord husband of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The stories build off each other, painting a portrait of a dysfunctional war that hardly, if ever, accomplishes its goals. Critics hailed the film for its nuanced depiction of a real-world issue that Hollywood usually renders in unrealistic black and white morality, but few audiences knew that Soderbergh's story was based on an underrated British miniseries with the same name (but different spelling): "Traffik."

"Traffik" debuted on the U.K.'s Channel 4 in 1989. Like Soderbergh's "Traffic," the series follows three interwoven stories about the illegal drug trade in the U.K. The first of the three is the most similar to Soderbergh's "Traffic," with Bill Paterson playing a Scottish home minister tasked with blocking heroin imports from Pakistan, while unbeknown to him, his daughter is struggling with her own addiction. But the series' two other storylines are different and specific to the U.K. There is the story of Fazal (Jamal Shah), an opium grower whose home is taken away from him by the British government, and Karl Rosshalde (Juraj Kukura), a German drug smuggler trying to stay one step ahead of the German police.

The series was lauded for going out of its way to humanize the poppy growers victimized by the British government. It won the International Emmy Award for best drama, plus four BAFTAs.