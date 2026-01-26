A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Recap: Enter The Dragon

The Targaryens — well, some of them — show up in this week's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." And their arrival affects Dunk's tournament chances in a way you might not expect.

As Dunk's voiceover waxes heroic about Ser Arlan of Pennytree, we watch a flashback of the drunken old man stumbling, naked, out of a house to pee. The montage that follows depicts the steady decline of a pretty average, aging and not-particularly-well-preserved hedge knight — though as Dunk visits all of the noble houses he can find at the tourney, he makes his mentor seem like Ser Arthur Dayne himself. Dunk spins tales of the old man's valiant service with each of the houses, hoping that one of the nobles will go along with it and vouch for the legitimacy of Dunk's knighthood.

Egg doesn't understand his ser's current quest. "Why do you treat these royal lapdogs like they're your betters?" he wonders. "They are my betters," Dunk answers, growing tired of the boy's willingness to speak his mind. Plus, he remains steadfast in his hope that Arlan's legacy will carry them through: "Ser Arlan was a great knight. Someone will remember him."

Just then, trumpets announce the arrival of the Targaryens, the current rulers of Westeros. Egg blanches at the sight and quickly announces his intention to return to camp and tidy up. Dunk hands off the horse and warns him not to rob him, then they part ways.