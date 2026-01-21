Alix Earle Set To Headline New Unscripted Series At Netflix

Alix Earle is about to take her influence to a much bigger screen.

The TikTok star is set to be the subject of a new unscripted series announced at Netflix on Wednesday.

The as-yet-untitled project will follow Earle's "meteoric rise as an entrepreneur and entertainer, inviting fans into the real-time messiness of a young woman traveling the globe, navigating new relationships, and entering a pivotal period of personal and professional transition," according to the official logline. "Along the way, the series brings viewers inside her modern family dynamic and inner circle, offering an unfiltered look at Alix as she figures out her next chapter."

Earle's younger sister Ashtin will also be a focus of the series, which is set to premiere later in 2026.

"I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there's still so much more," Earle said in a statement. "We are so happy that the show found a home with Netflix. At its core, this show is about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all."

Earle first developed a social media following in 2020, gaining popularity through her "Get Ready With Me" hair and makeup videos; she currently has 8.3 million followers on TikTok. More recently, she broke out as a competitor on "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34, where she and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy ultimately finished in second place behind winners Robert Irwin and Witney Carson.

