Winona Ryder Had One Condition To Join Netflix's Stranger Things

In 2016, Winona Ryder took on the role of a frightened woman who loses her son, becoming one of television's greatest moms in the process. Her character, Joyce Byers, was even deemed the beating heart of "Stranger Things" by her co-star, David Harbour, in an Instagram post. However, a different star might have taken on the role of Joyce, had the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, not accepted one non-negotiable that showed impressive foresight on Ryder's part.

In an interview with Variety, Ryder discussed the impact of Joyce, the character she has spent the most time playing in her career. She also reflected on the original deal that was key to returning to another role. "At the time, Tim [Burton] and I were talking about the 'Beetlejuice' sequel," Ryder recalled. "There have been moments over the last 15 years where we thought it was going to happen, but that's the thing ... It had to be perfect with everybody in order for it to happen." To ensure that no issues would arise, her initial talks with the Duffers came with one stipulation. "I remember at my first meeting with the Duffer Brothers, I said, 'As long as if 'Beetlejuice 2' happens, you'll let me go do that.' They agreed ... That was my one condition."