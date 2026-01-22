Winona Ryder Had One Condition To Join Netflix's Stranger Things
In 2016, Winona Ryder took on the role of a frightened woman who loses her son, becoming one of television's greatest moms in the process. Her character, Joyce Byers, was even deemed the beating heart of "Stranger Things" by her co-star, David Harbour, in an Instagram post. However, a different star might have taken on the role of Joyce, had the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, not accepted one non-negotiable that showed impressive foresight on Ryder's part.
In an interview with Variety, Ryder discussed the impact of Joyce, the character she has spent the most time playing in her career. She also reflected on the original deal that was key to returning to another role. "At the time, Tim [Burton] and I were talking about the 'Beetlejuice' sequel," Ryder recalled. "There have been moments over the last 15 years where we thought it was going to happen, but that's the thing ... It had to be perfect with everybody in order for it to happen." To ensure that no issues would arise, her initial talks with the Duffers came with one stipulation. "I remember at my first meeting with the Duffer Brothers, I said, 'As long as if 'Beetlejuice 2' happens, you'll let me go do that.' They agreed ... That was my one condition."
The Duffer Brothers believe a crucial Joyce scene couldn't have happened without Winona Ryder
With agreements in place and production underway, the Duffer Brothers began working on a world that fans would become obsessed with for nearly a decade, finally coming to an end in 2025. Creating the landscapes of Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside Down was an incredible achievement, but when it came to one memorable scene in the show's first season, all credit must go to Winona Ryder.
"Joyce wasn't that interesting of a character until we cast Winona," Matt Duffer told Netflix in 2022. "She's such a unique actress that we wanted to lean into her skill set. So she became Richard Dreyfuss in 'Close Encounters,' and that's where we came up with all the Christmas light stuff. I don't know if any of that would have existed had Winona said 'no' to the role."
It remains a head trip (or a mind-flaying experience) for the show's creators that they have Ryder in their vision of the era in which she became an icon. "You never get used to it. There's something really, really special about her," Duffer said. "So, hopefully, 'Stranger Things' is not our last Winona project."