The Great British Bake Off Judge Prue Leith Exits Show: 'I'm 86 For Goodness' Sake!'

"The Great British Bake Off" judge Prue Leith has officially announced her exit from the popular baking competition series.

"After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on 'The Great British Bake Off,'" she announced on Instagram Wednesday. "'Bake Off' has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I'm sure I'll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel, and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4.

"But now feels like the right time to step back (I'm 86 for goodness sake!)," she added. "There's so much I'd like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden. Whoever joins the team, I'm sure they'll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it."

Leith replaced Mary Berry on the baking show in 2017 at the start of Season 8, joining fellow judge Paul Hollywood in tasting and providing remarks on the contestants' sugary concoctions.

Leith had previously exited the celebrity version of "The Great British Bake Off" in 2024, with Caroline Waldegrave stepping in as her replacement. Her substitute on the flagship "Bake Off" remains TBA.



