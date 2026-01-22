What To Watch Thursday: Mel Brooks Retrospective, Bert Kreischer Sitcom, Ice Skating Drama, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: Judd Apatow chronicles the life of Mel Brooks, Bert Kreischer headlines his own sitcom, and "Hell's Kitchen" crowns a new culinary champion.
Showtimes for January 22, 2026
Canada Shore
Series premiere: The Canadian edition of MTV's "Shore" franchise follows a group of singles living together for a summer of partying, hookups, and hangovers.
Disneyland Handcrafted
The documentary reveals the artistry and grit it took hundreds of craftspeople to bring Walt Disney's impossible dream project of Disneyland to fruition — from groundbreaking to Opening Day on July 17, 1955.
Finding Her Love
Series premiere: To save her family's rink, a former skater (Madelyn Keys) returns to the ice with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one — her first love.
Free Bert
Series premiere: A gloriously messy dad (played by Bert Kreischer) and his equally unfiltered family cause chaos when they try to fit in with the snobby families at their fancy new school.
Gangs of London
Sean, Billy, and Cornelius make a drastic attempt to reclaim London; Luan tries to take revenge; Elliot seeks answers.
Judy Justice
After their breakup, a woman sues her ex for stealing money and personal belongings; he counter-sues, accusing her of neglecting her brother.
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale
When her magic goes awry, Harper begs Sarah to save Lachlan's life; the killer targets Bea.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
A battle of escalating pranks breaks out between the cadets and a rival school; tensions rise fast, threatening their newly emerging bonds and a blossoming romance.
9-1-1
Hen continues to seek out a diagnosis for her mysterious symptoms; Harry hits a wall in his attempts to complete the academy firefighting exam and looks for some motivation.
Hell's Kitchen
Season 24 finale: The final two chefs take control of their respective brigades in hopes of coming out on top; a winner is chosen.
Law & Order
A woman's mysterious death sets the detectives up against a suspect using high-tech surveillance against them; Maroun suspects a witness knows more about the defendant than she lets on.
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
From filmmakers Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio comes a two-part docuseries exploring the life, career, friendships, and loves of the legendary writer, director, producer, and performer.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Rachel hosts a glamorous psychic soirée for the group; revelations come when Sutton presses Jennifer Tilly about her comments made to Kyle in Sedona.
Scrabble
Season 2 premiere: Craig Ferguson takes over as host of the word play game that sees three players compete for $10,000.
9-1-1: Nashville
Dixie's worsening polyps push her to take matters into her own hands; Don and Blythe's marriage is put to the test; Ryan and Samantha reconnect.
Animal Control
Rob Gronkowski returns and asks the team for help rehoming a Zebra; Emily and Shred's first date goes awry when they unexpectedly run into Daisy and Patel.
Law & Order: SVU
When a stranger threatens Rollins and Carisi's lives, they suspect it's connected to a case they worked together; Benson asks an old friend to come out of retirement.
The Pitt
After a motorcycle collision, a husband and wife find themselves in the ER; Robby bonds with a Tree of Life survivor.
The Traitors
The Faithful plan a coup and one Traitor is accused to their face; the roundtable brings difficult decisions; the Traitors must pull off their bloodiest murder yet.
Trivial Pursuit
Season 2 premiere: LeVar Burton returns to host a new season where contestants face the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
The Valley: Persian Style
GG discusses her painful past with Dennis; Reza and MJ are not willing to squash their beef with her ex.
Going Dutch
The Colonel and Katja find themselves going to war between the town and the base; Captain Maggie tries to de-escalate the tension between the two ex-lovers and negotiate a truce.
Grey's Anatomy
Richard continues to navigate his health; Meredith and Nick are visited by Nick's estranged sister from Boston.
The Hunting Party
Bex races to catch a class-obsessed serial killer who bludgeoned wealthy New Yorkers.