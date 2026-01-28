One Of Television's Most Popular Characters Was Supposed To Die After Just One Episode

The following article contains mentions of suicide.

Michael Crichton's "ER" is a big reason why medical dramas are as big as they are today. The show was a ratings juggernaut, won an impressive 23 Emmys during its 15-season run, and made household names of its major stars, including Noah Wyle, who continues to carry the medical drama torch on "The Pitt."

But the biggest star to come out of "ER" was George Clooney, who played pediatrician Dr. Doug Ross. It was evident from the beginning that the good doctor would become a fan favorite. Clooney's co-star, Julianna Margulies (who played Nurse Carol Hathaway and was the only "ER" star to win an acting Emmy), found this out firsthand when test audiences saved her character from being killed off in the pilot because, basically, it would have made Doug Ross sad.

"[Carol] dies in the pilot from a drug overdose," Margulies said about the show's original plans during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (via TV Insider). "But the way the director shot it — he was great, Rod Holcomb, who passed away last year — he did it through George Clooney's eyes, because ... he was an old flame of hers. The whole audience went 'No!' Because they loved George Clooney so much — who doesn't?" Of course, viewers would also fall in love with Carol, who went on to become one of the show's, and therefore television's, most popular characters.