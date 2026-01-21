Casting News: Kenan & Kel's New Movie, The Hunting Wives Add WNBA Star, And More
Kenan and Kel are teaming up once again — and going up against a classic movie monster.
The comedy duo will reunite for "Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein," a horror comedy film starting production this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will star as delivery drivers "whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein's monster — turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival," per the official synopsis. (The project doesn't have a distributor or network attached yet.)
"Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected," Thompson said in a statement. "We're excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it."
Thompson and Mitchell first starred together as kids on Nickelodeon's "All That" and then their own sitcom "Kenan & Kel," along with the 1997 movie "Good Burger." Thompson went on to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 2003 and remains a cast member to this day, but he reunited with Mitchell in 2023 for the Paramount+ movie "Good Burger 2."
In other casting news...
* WNBA star Angel Reese has joined the cast of Netflix's "The Hunting Wives" for its upcoming Season 2, the streamer has revealed. The two-time WNBA All-Star and Chicago Sky forward will co-star as a character named "Trainer Barbie."
* Prime Video's "God of War" adaptation has added Max Parker ("Boots") and Teresa Palmer ("A Discovery of Witches") to its cast. Parker will play Heimdall, one of the sons of Odin and a god in his own right, and Palmer will reportedly play Sif, the wife of Thor.
* Christina Ricci ("Yellowjackets") will star in the Peacock drama series "The Astrology House," based on the Carinn Jade novel, per Deadline. Ricci will play Margot, who is invited to an astrology retreat where "long-held resentments, secrets and lies boil over, culminating in death."
* Kristen Bell will return to host SAG-AFTRA's Actor Awards this year for the third time, Netflix has announced, with the ceremony airing Sunday, March 1 at 8 pm ET on the streamer.
* Netflix's docudrama series "Kennedy" has added the following to its cast, Deadline reports: Laura Donnelly ("Outlander") as Rose Kennedy; Nick Robinson ("Love, Victor") as Joe Kennedy Jr.; and newcomer Joshuah Melnick as John F. Kennedy.