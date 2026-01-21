Casting News: Kenan & Kel's New Movie, The Hunting Wives Add WNBA Star, And More

Kenan and Kel are teaming up once again — and going up against a classic movie monster.

The comedy duo will reunite for "Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein," a horror comedy film starting production this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will star as delivery drivers "whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein's monster — turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival," per the official synopsis. (The project doesn't have a distributor or network attached yet.)

"Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected," Thompson said in a statement. "We're excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it."

Thompson and Mitchell first starred together as kids on Nickelodeon's "All That" and then their own sitcom "Kenan & Kel," along with the 1997 movie "Good Burger." Thompson went on to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 2003 and remains a cast member to this day, but he reunited with Mitchell in 2023 for the Paramount+ movie "Good Burger 2."