Save The Dates: Mormon Wives Return, Gordon Ramsay's Netflix Doc, And More

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" aren't so secret anymore.

Season 4 of the hit reality series will debut Thursday, March 12 on Hulu with all 10 episodes, the streamer has announced, following the #MomTok crew as their sudden fame brings them exciting new opportunities.

"The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame," according to the official Season 4 description. "When Taylor is announced as 'The Bachelorette,' and Jen and Whitney head to 'Dancing with the Stars,' competition creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down. Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets – they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world's stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?"

Hulu has also released a tantalizingly brief teaser that gives us a small taste of the drama on tap. Watch it here: