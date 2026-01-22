Save The Dates: Mormon Wives Return, Gordon Ramsay's Netflix Doc, And More
"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" aren't so secret anymore.
Season 4 of the hit reality series will debut Thursday, March 12 on Hulu with all 10 episodes, the streamer has announced, following the #MomTok crew as their sudden fame brings them exciting new opportunities.
"The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame," according to the official Season 4 description. "When Taylor is announced as 'The Bachelorette,' and Jen and Whitney head to 'Dancing with the Stars,' competition creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down. Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets – they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world's stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?"
Hulu has also released a tantalizingly brief teaser that gives us a small taste of the drama on tap. Watch it here:
In other scheduling news...
* "Being Gordon Ramsay," a six-part documentary revealing the life of the celebrity chef, will premiere Wednesday, February 18 on Netflix. The series "follows one of the world's most famous chefs in the lead-up to his biggest restaurant ventures to date" and "has exclusive access to the Ramsay family as Gordon balances other work commitments and the incredibly challenging build with life as a husband and father with wife Tana and their six children."
* Season 3 of "House of Villains" premieres Thursday, February 26 at 9 pm on Peacock with the first three episodes. This season's cast includes Tom Sandoval ("Vanderpump Rules"), Christine Quinn ("Selling Sunset"), and returning star Tiffany "New York" Pollard ("Flavor of Love").
* "Foul Play With Anthony Davis," a hidden-camera prank show hosted by NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, debuts Monday, April 6 on TBS, immediately following the NCAA men's basketball championship game. The series "pairs elite athletes with elaborate pranks, giving them one chance to pull off their mischievous plans or foul out trying."
* Library titles coming to Netflix in February include "Heartland" Season 18 and "The Way Home" Season 3 (both arriving Sunday, February 1), the "Night Court" revival (Tuesday, February 3), "Search Party" (Thursday, February 5), "What I Like About You" (Wednesday, February 11), "Suburgatory" (Friday, February 13), "The Hunting Party" Season 1 and "Stargate SG-1" (both arriving Sunday, February 15), "Mike & Molly" (Friday, February 20), and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Seasons 7-8 (Thursday, February 26). In addition, "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" will return for Season 8 on Friday, February 27 on Netflix.