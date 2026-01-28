Severance's Tramell Tillman Had One Important Question About Milchick

Tramell Tillman was one of TVLine's dream nominees for the 2025 Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and when the "Severance" star went on to win, his heartfelt speech honoring his mother became one of the highlights of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

With Tillman reaping rightful rewards for his standout performance as Lumon's most capable and least appreciated middle manager, Seth Milchick, it's good to remember that the actor didn't merely play the character — he made sure that he had the necessary background information to play Mr. Milchick as well as he possibly could. After landing the role, Tillman focused on understanding exactly what kind of man Milchick was. In a conversation with "Severance" director and executive producer Ben Stiller, he approached this mission with a very important question about the place his character grew up in.

"One thing I wanted to understand was, what is the town of Kier like?" Tillman said in an interview with The New York Times. "I presume that Milchick grew up in Kier — is it racially diverse? And if it's not, is race a thing? I remember asking Ben [Stiller] — I said, 'There's nothing in the script that suggests that he is specifically Black, but you specifically wanted a Black actor to play this role.' So my question was: 'Milchick is Black. Does he know that he's Black?"