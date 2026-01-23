The Pitt's Noah Wyle On Writing Episode 3 — The Meaning Behind Langdon's Blessing And A Real-World Tragedy

When I asked Wyle why he chose to include that particular passage, his answer traced the blessing back to a deeply personal place.

"John O'Donohue is an author that I got turned on to several years ago by David Crosby's widow, Jan — a good friend who was looking for some cones of wisdom to help her through a difficult time," Wyle shared. "His 'Book of Blessings' I found to be just absolutely beautiful. Every one, on every subject, had some really lovely phrasing, and some really lovely wisdom. So he's just been in my back pocket."

That personal connection eventually found its way onto the page.

"When it came time to writing this scene," Wyle continued, "it's three fathers in a room with a kid that won't sit still — and that's a rare thing to get. Donahue is a new father; he's got a baby at home. Langdon's got [slightly] older kids. And fatherhood doesn't come with a manual. So you've got three guys in there talking about their experiences of being fathers."

For Langdon specifically, the moment is rooted in where he is emotionally — and spiritually — at this point in his life.

"Langdon's most recent reference point is this prayer that he's been clinging to," Wyle explained, "to give himself some sense of stability, some sense of purpose, and some clarity about what's important in his life. So it seemed perfectly appropriate that he would offer something into the conversation that's more in keeping with his recovery program."

The result, he adds, is a moment that operates on multiple levels at once.

"It's an affirmation of something [Langdon] wants to keep in the forefront of his mind as he faces triggers throughout his first day back," Wyle said. "So it fit hand in glove with where the character was in the moment. It offers a little poetic insight and wisdom into fatherhood, binds these three guys together — who probably haven't read John O'Donohue, but might — and exposes O'Donohue to a world population that probably has never heard of him."