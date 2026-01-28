What Courteney Cox Loved Most About Playing Monica On Friends

Asked about her favorite episode, Courteney Cox chose season 4's "The One With the Embryos," in which Monica and Rachel take on Chandler and Joey in a game where they have to answer questions about their rivals to see who knows whom better. The prize for winning was the girls' apartment, which the boys manage to snag when neither Monica nor Rachel can answer the question of what Chandler does for a living, prompting Rachel to blurt out the nonsensical guess, "Oh, he's a transponster!"

Cox told EW that she "learned more about [her] character and everyone else's" during "The One with the Embryos" due to the trivia questions, saying that the episode played to her favorite aspects of Monica's personality. "The times I like playing Monica the most are when she's being competitive," she said, "like, when she's playing football in the Thanksgiving episode or when she's trying to get George Clooney and Noah Wyle." (That's a reference to a Season 1 episode in which the "ER" stars play doctors who go on a date with Monica and Rachel.)

For Cox, her character's pursuit of victory was one of her best attributes. "She kind of has no limits," she said. "The stakes were really high [in 'The One with the Embryos'], because to lose the apartment was huge. She was so sure that she'd win that she bet the apartment. Didn't work out so well for her, did it?"

Interestingly enough, "Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman also picked the same episode when asked about it in 2020. "It had heart, it was funny, it was emotional," she told Vulture. "That, for me, is one of the iconic episodes."