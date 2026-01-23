What To Watch Friday: Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, The Smashing Machine, And More
New and returning shows and movies premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming on Friday, January 23, 2026:
On TV this Friday: Jeremy Allen White's Bruce Springsteen biopic and Dwayne Johnson's "Smashing Machine" arrive on streaming, and climber Alex Honnold defies death on Netflix.
Showtimes for January 23, 2026
Coldwater
Tensions rise as John and Fiona are forced to attend the funeral of a beloved local resident; John's secret becomes dangerously close to being exposed.
Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie
Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner) sets off on a road trip to Cat Francisco, where her dollhouse falls into the hands of a quirky collector sparking a real-world rescue mission; Kristen Wiig co-stars.
The Smashing Machine
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in this true story of mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr, whose obsession with greatness made him a legend and nearly cost him everything; Emily Blunt co-stars.
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
The biopic chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album "Nebraska," with Jeremy Allen White portraying the musician during a pivotal period that yielded one of his most enduring works; Jeremy Strong and Paul Walter Hauser co-star.
Tehran
Finding herself in a tight spot, Tamar uses it to her advantage; Peterson turns up where he shouldn’t be.
Happy's Place
Bobbie doesn't want Gabby to get her hopes up too soon about her potential pregnancy, but accidentally rains on her parade in the process.
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
The docuseries' second half charts Brooks’ rise to superstardom and the enduring impact of his work on audiences and future generations of comedic writers and performers.
Nowhere Man
Phumza shatters Lukas and Neo's fragile refuge at the homeless shelter, unleashing tragedy and igniting Lukas's hunger for vengeance.
RuPaul's Drag Race
The queens must create show-stopping looks inspired by a mash-up of two different legendary red carpet looks; Annaleigh Ashford guest-judges.
Skyscraper Live
World-famous free solo climber Alex Honnold attempts to ascend one of the planet's tallest skyscrapers in a high-stakes live event from Taipei, Taiwan.
Stumble
When Courtney learns that an AI company is looking at Huddleston as a potential site for its new data center, she goes full out to win them over, hoping to get much-needed money and sponsorship for her team.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Achillia prepares for her return to the arena, while Ashur faces a devastating setback.
Real Time With Bill Maher
Season 24 premiere: Guests include Major General Paul Eaton, Sen. John Kennedy, and CNN anchor Kasie Hunt.