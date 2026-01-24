What To Watch Saturday: Teyana Taylor Hosts SNL, Have I Got News For You Returns, And More
On TV this Saturday: Teyana Taylor makes her Studio 8H debut, "Have I Got News for You" is back for Season 4, and Rachael Leigh Cook gets "Caught by Love."
NBA Saturday Primetime
Season 11 premiere: The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers (at 3 p.m.), the Golden State Warriors take on Minnesota Timberwolves (5:30 p.m.), and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks (8:30 p.m.).
Breathe Again
Three women (Toni Braxton, Essence Atkins, and Cree Summer) meet as contestants on a reality dating show where their shared rejection sparks an unlikely sisterhood.
Caught by Love
While on a journey of self-discovery, a resort guest (Rachael Leigh Cook) gets swept into an undercover investigation for stolen jewels that turns into an unexpected and adventurous romance; Luke Macfarlane co-stars.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 2021's "The Tomorrow War."
Planet Earth: Kingdom
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the latest installment chronicles the interconnected lives of leopards, hyenas, wild dogs, and lions in a remote river valley in Zambia.
Have I Got News for You
Season 4 premiere: Guests include comedian/actor Andy Richter and media executive Janice Min.
48 Hours
More than 30 years after Debe Atrops was murdered, a Washington County cold case team believes it has enough evidence to prosecute her estranged husband, Bob Atrops — even as their daughter, Rhianna Stephens, insists they have the wrong man.
Saturday Night Live
"One Battle After Another" star Teyana Taylor hosts; Geese performs.