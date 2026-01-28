Seth Rogen Thinks He Was 'Blacklisted' From The Emmys After Telling This Joke

Seth Rogen may have been one of the biggest winners at this year's Emmy Awards, but even with an armful of trophies for his Apple TV+ satire "The Studio," he does not think he will be invited to present anytime soon. During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new film "Good Fortune," written and directed by Aziz Ansari, Rogen said he has "a theory" that he has been "blacklisted" by Emmy Awards producers. "I presented there, I think it was, four years ago at this point, and I have not been invited back," says Rogen.

The situation stems from Rogen's appearance at the 2021 Emmy Awards, which he recalled took place "in the thick of COVID" when indoor gatherings were still widely discouraged. Rogen said producers assured attendees the ceremony would be safe, and he initially planned to follow the scripted remarks, but changed course after realizing the event was being held inside a tent. That realization led Rogen to veer off script from the remarks prepared on the teleprompter: "Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It's not. They lied to us. We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now! I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It's more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided. This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face."

Luckily, Eugene Levy did survive the ceremony, but Rogen's standing with the Emmy producers did not.