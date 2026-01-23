The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Easter Egg Nobody Caught, Explained By Jenny Han

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" might be over now, but Season 3 was quite a wild ride, and series creator Jenny Han loved seeing which Easter eggs the community around the show managed to find during those final episodes. While Han came clean about some classic film references that she managed to slip into the show, she says that there's one in particular that no one seemed to have caught.

For Belly (Lola Tung) on the Prime Video series, the universe seemed to be trying to tell her something as the show barreled toward its dramatic series finale. Han revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that eagle-eyed fans managed to miss that a significant movie was playing during an important flashback for our protagonist.

"Belly was watching 'It's a Wonderful Life,' and that movie is just about exploring the road not taken, and kind of the what if's," the showrunner shared. "I think that is something that the story engages with as well. I don't know that I saw anyone talking about that."