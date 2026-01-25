What To Watch Sunday: Patrick Dempsey In Memory Of A Killer, AFC And NFC Championship Games, And More
On TV this Sunday: Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli star in "Memory Of A Killer," a new partnership blooms on "Industry," and the NFL sets its Super Bowl match-up.
Showtimes for January 25, 2026
The Night Manager
Pine covertly starts to work on Teddy and dismantle the Colombia operation from within.
AFC Championship Game
The New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos, live from Denver's Empower Field.
NFC Championship Game
The Los Angeles Rams battle the Seattle Seahawks, live from Seattle's Lumen Field.
Miss Scarlet
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London to sell a priceless diamond; Clarence is determined to prove he is as good as his predecessor.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
As the Colorado trip comes to an end, the ladies are racing against the clock to make it to their final excursion, but things don't go as planned after Angel takes a wrong turn.
When Calls the Heart
Elizabeth assists Allie with Oliver's surprise party while Lee launches new business.
All Creatures Great and Small
When "Captain Farnon" is requested at the new and prestigious Beauvoir stables, everyone is confused by the arrival of both Tristan and Siegfried to tend to the horse, Philbrick.
Industry
As Harper and Eric embark on a new partnership, Yasmin and Henry find the lines between business and pleasure beginning to blur.
Married to Medicine
The ladies (minus one) travel to Miramar, Fla., with the hope to repair friendships, but the conflict between Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Simone appears to be irreparable.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Dunk appeals to various lords in order to gain entrance into the tournament, but Egg advises him to hold onto his pride; when the Targaryens arrive at Ashford, Dunk seizes his moment with Prince Baelor.
Bookish
There's excitement in the air when a film crew arrive at Archangel Lane, until an extra drops dead after eating poisoned chocolates meant for one of the cast.
The Hillside Strangler
Detectives link two killings in Bellingham, Wash., to Ken Bianchi, exposing him as the Hillside Strangler; facing death row, he claims amnesia and submits to hypnosis; decades later, Bianchi argues his murderous confessions were fabricated.
Memory of a Killer
Series premiere: A hitman (Patrick Dempsey) leads a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret; Michael Imperioli and Gina Torres co-star. (Episode 2 airs in its regular time slot, Monday at 9 p.m.)