WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: Patrick Dempsey In Memory Of A Killer, AFC And NFC Championship Games, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, January 25, 2026 Fox

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli star in "Memory Of A Killer," a new partnership blooms on "Industry," and the NFL sets its Super Bowl match-up. 

Showtimes for January 25, 2026

ET

The Night Manager

Prime Video PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Pine covertly starts to work on Teddy and dismantle the Colombia operation from within.

ET

AFC Championship Game

CBS

The New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos, live from Denver's Empower Field.

ET

NFC Championship Game

Fox

The Los Angeles Rams battle the Seattle Seahawks, live from Seattle's Lumen Field.

ET

Miss Scarlet

PBS

A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London to sell a priceless diamond; Clarence is determined to prove he is as good as his predecessor.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Bravo

As the Colorado trip comes to an end, the ladies are racing against the clock to make it to their final excursion, but things don't go as planned after Angel takes a wrong turn.

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel

Elizabeth assists Allie with Oliver's surprise party while Lee launches new business.

ET

All Creatures Great and Small

PBS

When "Captain Farnon" is requested at the new and prestigious Beauvoir stables, everyone is confused by the arrival of both Tristan and Siegfried to tend to the horse, Philbrick.

Industry

HBO

As Harper and Eric embark on a new partnership, Yasmin and Henry find the lines between business and pleasure beginning to blur.

Married to Medicine

Bravo

The ladies (minus one) travel to Miramar, Fla., with the hope to repair friendships, but the conflict between Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Simone appears to be irreparable.

ET

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

HBO

Dunk appeals to various lords in order to gain entrance into the tournament, but Egg advises him to hold onto his pride; when the Targaryens arrive at Ashford, Dunk seizes his moment with Prince Baelor.

Bookish

PBS

There's excitement in the air when a film crew arrive at Archangel Lane, until an extra drops dead after eating poisoned chocolates meant for one of the cast.

The Hillside Strangler

MGM+

Detectives link two killings in Bellingham, Wash., to Ken Bianchi, exposing him as the Hillside Strangler; facing death row, he claims amnesia and submits to hypnosis; decades later, Bianchi argues his murderous confessions were fabricated.

Memory of a Killer

Fox SPECIAL NIGHT & TIME

Series premiere: A hitman (Patrick Dempsey) leads a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret; Michael Imperioli and Gina Torres co-star. (Episode 2 airs in its regular time slot, Monday at 9 p.m.)

Recommended