What To Watch Monday: The Rookie Relocates, Wild Cards And American Idol Return, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Wild Cards" returns for Season 3, "Memory of a Killer" continues, and "The Rookie" now follows "American Idol."
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for January 26, 2026
Hidden Assets
Claire questions Alice; Jon and Claire identify Adama and visit his student residence, only to find it trashed by O'Neill.
My Life Is Murder
A lawyer plunges to his death at an exclusive trivia night, and Alexa and Madison go undercover to investigate.
NBA Monday
The Orland Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers (7 p.m.); the Portland Trail Blazers play the Boston Celtics (8 p.m.); the Golden State Warriors go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m.).
American Idol
Season 24 premiere: Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood welcome the newest class of hopefuls to Idol University in Nashville.
Baking Championship: Next Gen
The sibling teams create two separate cakes that fit together like a puzzle; every baker must decorate a piece to represent their sibling.
Below Deck Med
Season 10 finale: The charter season comes to an end and two crew members go all in on a bad decision; a returning visitor has a pleasant surprise.
Extracted
Season 2 premiere: A new group of 11 untrained contestants face the unforgiving Canadian wilderness as their family watches from afar in hopes of winning $250,000.
St. Denis Medical
Alex hosts a Senior Health Fair; Bruce resuscitates a patient with a DNR; Ron competes with Matt over a patient's homemade fudge.
Wild Cards
Season 3 premiere: Max and Ellis go undercover to catch a pool shark's killer; Max's mom is back from the grave, and fleeing a vengeful crime lord.
Memory of a Killer
Angelo alerts Maria that the man responsible for her mother's death has been released from prison; the FBI questions Angelo about the shooting as he secretly investigates it on his own.
The Wall
While skiing at Mt. Baker, Francis discovered a snowboarder trapped beneath the snow and heroically saved his life; with the help of his wife, he now plays the wall in hopes of winning big.
Brilliant Minds
When a college student comes in with a life-threatening illness, Dr. Wolf and his team have to get acquainted with sorority life; Dr. Thorne treats a child who mysteriously collapsed.
History's Deadliest With Ving Rhames
Hosted and narrated by Rhames, the docuseries examines some of the deadliest people, disasters and events in history.
The Rookie
Nolan and Bailey witness a murder in public and immediately spring into action to find the person responsible; Angela and Wesley face a life decision that may affect their future.