Save The Dates: Shoresy Hits The Ice, Star Wars Darth Maul Series, And More

Game on! The Canadian hockey comedy "Shoresy" will return for Season 5 on Saturday, February 21 on Hulu with all six episodes, the streamer has announced. The series has also been picked up for a sixth season, which is set to debut later this year.

A spinoff of the hit comedy "Letterkenny," "Shoresy" stars series creator Jared Keeso as the titular Shoresy, a hockey veteran who plays for the down-and-out Sudbury Bulldogs, taking control of the team and helping rebuild them into a contender. The supporting cast includes "The 100" alum Tasya Teles as team owner Nat and Blair Lamora and Keilani Rose as assistant general managers Ziigwan and Miigwan.

Debuting in 2022, "Shoresy" aired its fourth season on Hulu last year. (In Canada, the show airs on Crave, the same network that airs the buzzy gay hockey drama "Heated Rivalry.") In Season 5, "Shoresy and the Bulldogs fight to protect the North American game," per the official synopsis.