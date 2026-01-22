Save The Dates: Shoresy Hits The Ice, Star Wars Darth Maul Series, And More
Game on! The Canadian hockey comedy "Shoresy" will return for Season 5 on Saturday, February 21 on Hulu with all six episodes, the streamer has announced. The series has also been picked up for a sixth season, which is set to debut later this year.
A spinoff of the hit comedy "Letterkenny," "Shoresy" stars series creator Jared Keeso as the titular Shoresy, a hockey veteran who plays for the down-and-out Sudbury Bulldogs, taking control of the team and helping rebuild them into a contender. The supporting cast includes "The 100" alum Tasya Teles as team owner Nat and Blair Lamora and Keilani Rose as assistant general managers Ziigwan and Miigwan.
Debuting in 2022, "Shoresy" aired its fourth season on Hulu last year. (In Canada, the show airs on Crave, the same network that airs the buzzy gay hockey drama "Heated Rivalry.") In Season 5, "Shoresy and the Bulldogs fight to protect the North American game," per the official synopsis.
In other scheduling news...
* A new Star Wars animated series, "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord," will debut Monday, April 6 on Disney+. Set after the events of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the series finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire when he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan. (Get a sneak peek above.)
* The ninth and final season of "The Office: Superfan Episodes" will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Monday, January 26, making Peacock the exclusive home to all nine seasons of the extended editions.
* The hit British series "Can You Keep a Secret?" will make its Stateside premiere Thursday, February 12 on Paramount+ with all six episodes. The series starring Dawn French "follows a domineering granny who fakes her husband's death for the insurance money – only for her family to discover that the biggest threat isn't the law, but her."
* The Bravo reality series "Southern Hospitality" returns for Season 4 on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 pm, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.
* The Emma Mackey comedy "Ella McCay" will make its streaming debut Thursday, February 5 on Hulu.